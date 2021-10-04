LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will offer free rides on its train and buses Wednesday along with free access to its bike-share program for California Clean Air Day.
Metro Board Chair and Chair of the L.A. County Supervisors Hilda Solis introduced the motion to have free Metro access on Clean Air Day.
“Metro remains dedicated to reducing tailpipe emissions and air pollution by providing more sustainable ways to get around the region,” said Solis.
"… We know that transportation is the number one cause of our emissions, so I'm encouraging Angelenos of all types to leave their car at home as we take action for clean air."
To access the free bike share, riders can use the promo code 100621.
Buses have been free to ride during the pandemic, but trains will join them on Wednesday.
