HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Beaches and harbors were closed Monday due to a massive oil spill in Huntington Beach.
The 126,000-gallon oil spill, which was discovered Saturday, has shut down a long swath of Orange County coastline until further notice.
The ocean and shoreline at #huntingtonstatebeach is closed indefinitely due to an #oilspill impacting #OrangeCounty .
Those closures include:
- Beaches from Seapoint Drive south to the Santa Ana River in Huntington Beach
- A “soft closure” for the water from Tower 44 to the Santa Ana River in Newport Beach
- All beaches at Crystal Cove State Park. The Historic District remains open.
- All beaches in the city of Laguna Beach, including county-operated Aliso Beach, Laguna Royale, Tablerock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach, and West Street Beach
- Newport Beach Harbor and Bayside Beach in Newport Beach. Boats will also not be allowed to enter or exit Newport Beach Harbor and should instead go to Huntington Beach Harbor or Long Beach Harbor
People are were urged to stay away from the impacted beaches and avoid consuming fish or shellfish that had been caught in Orange County waters.