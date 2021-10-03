LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Long Beach.
The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. last Friday near the intersection of 14th Street and Olive Avenue.
It was then that officers responded to locate a victim in the roadway who had been shot multiple times. Officers rendered aid but the victim died at the scene. He was identified as Tony Chamroeun of Long Beach.
Detectives responded to the scene learned that the victim was standing near his home when at least one suspect approached in a dark-colored car and opened fire. The suspect fled before police arrived.
Police said that a motive was currently not known but that the incident was being investigated as gang-related.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at (562) 570-7244.