LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing that claimed the life of a man in Long Beach.
The incident unfolded around 2:10 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area of Linden Avenue and Harding Street.
When they arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed. Several people were on scene attempting to help. Officers and first responders began to administer life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.
He was subsequently identified as 46-year-old Ausage Sauta, who was experiencing homelessness.
Police believe Sauta and the suspect likely knew each other. The suspect, who fled, was described as a thin, middle-aged man who was last seen walking northbound on Atlantic Avenue.
A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear and Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244.