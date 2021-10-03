STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – A man was fatally shot Sunday by a sheriff’s deputy in Stevenson Ranch.
The deputy-involved shooting occurred in the 24000 block of Chicory Court about 4:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez.
The man died at the scene, Jimenez said. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
There was no immediate word as to what led up to the fatal encounter.
LASD homicide detectives were investigating the DIS.