LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities have released the identity of the man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Lucerne Valley that claimed three lives.
The June 5th crash left a 14-year-old girl with critical injuries. She remains hospitalized and was recovering.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Santos Alejandro Jimenez Cruz. Cruz stands accused of killing the three girls, ages 11, 12, and 13. Authorities said the CHP had secured a no-bail warrant for three counts of vehicular manslaughter.
The families of the victims held a vigil Saturday and say they are working on a reward to assist in the capture of Cruz.