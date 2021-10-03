BREA (CBSLA) – Brea firefighters with an assist from the Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Fire Department, Anaheim and Cal Fire are battling a brush fire that charred an estimated 21 acres of grass Sunday.
The brush fire ignited in the area of North Brea Boulevard and Canyon Country Road around 2:20 p.m., according to the Brea Fire Department.
As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was 40% contained, OCFA reported. Forward progress of the fire has also been stopped.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
UPDATE (10/3/21, 4:15pm) The fire has burned approximately 10 acres and is 30% contained. https://t.co/3HWegu9A3n
— Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) October 3, 2021