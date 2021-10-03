CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BREA (CBSLA) – Brea firefighters with an assist from the Orange County Fire Authority and Los Angeles County Fire Department, Anaheim and Cal Fire are battling a brush fire that charred an estimated 21 acres of grass Sunday.

The brush fire ignited in the area of North Brea Boulevard and Canyon Country Road around 2:20 p.m., according to the Brea Fire Department.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was 40% contained, OCFA reported. Forward progress of the fire has also been stopped.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.