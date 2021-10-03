HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A massive oil spill believed to have originated from a pipeline leak made its way to Huntington Beach Sunday, spurring a closure and sparking the cancelation of the third day of the Pacific Airshow.

According to authorities, 126,000 gallons of oil leaked from the offshore oil rig Elly on Saturday and started washing ashore in Orange County and into the coastal waters. The oil was believed to be spilling from a pipeline breach and was being called a “potential ecological disaster,” reported Joy Benedict of CBS Los Angel

The oil slick was impacting almost 6 miles from the Huntington Beach pier to the Balboa pier, and has resulted in the water being off limits to swimmers and surfers from the Santa Ana River jetty to the Huntington Beach Pier.

“At some point, we must address these types of spills and how they are reeking such havoc not just on our environment, but also on our economics in our community,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Saturday.

Foley said the pipeline was still believed to be leaking but crews were working to fix it as of a few hours ago.

“We’re aware that oil has hit the beach here in Huntington Beach and it also appears that oil has infiltrated the Talbert Marsh,” said Mayor Kim Carr of Huntington Beach.

The rig started to leak Saturday and was reported by lifeguards who indicated that they smelled significant oil odors in the area. Crews remained onsite overnight trying to assist with the clean-up, as dead birds and fish coated in oil started to wash ashore.

“As we recognize the gravity of this situation, we recognize how serious this is, and we are and will continue to fight this with all of our collective resources to ensure that we avert this from becoming a major environmental disaster here in our community,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris of Orange County.