LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an announcement released Saturday night, United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers, overwhelming approved an agreement with the district on several COVID-19 related safety issues and online learning support.
The agreement, which 97% of UTLA members voted for, extends COVID-19 safety measures, including regular testing, masking and air filtration. It also includes a "quarantine checklist" that the union press release said "…will bring clarity and consistency across the district to how LAUSD responds to COVID cases."
“Since the full physical reopening of schools in August, Los Angeles classrooms and work spaces overwhelmingly have been safe places to teach and learn. Our top priority is keeping them that way – open and safe for students, staff and families,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in Saturday’s release.
Under the deal, quarantined students will have access to live instruction by their teacher. Virtual instruction will also be provided during wildfire-related school closures.
Finally, the agreements implements new strategies for staffing the City of Angels program, the district’s online independent study portal.
According to the UTLA release, LAUSD school board members are set to vote on the agreement on Oct. 12.