NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard and California state officials responded to a report of an oil slick today about three miles off the
coast of Newport Beach.
According to the Coast Guard, which reported the incident at 12:18 p.m., the slick was approximately 13 square miles in size.READ MORE: Family Of 3 Girls Killed In Lucerne Valley Hit-And-Run Hold Vigil; CHP Identifies Suspect
California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife said its spill prevention and response team was heading to the site as well.
“OSPR responding to reports of oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach. Multiple reports of sheen were made to Cal OES. OSPR crew on water surveilling area. Source, volume & oil type under investigation. Cleanup contractors being mobilized,” the CDFW tweeted.
There were no immediate reports of beach water closures.
Late Saturday afternoon, the city of Newport Beach tweeted it was monitoring the situation and was prepared to protect its beaches and harbor if necessary.READ MORE: Suspect Armed With Knife In Hollywood Shot By Police
Officials also said the spill was expected to dissipate through wind, sun and wave action and was not expected to come ashore.
OSPR responding to reports of oil in federal waters several miles offshore of Huntington Beach. Multiple reports of sheen were made to Cal OES. OSPR crew on water surveilling area. Source, volume & oil type under investigation. Cleanup contractors being mobilized. More to come.
— CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) October 2, 2021
MORE NEWS: Grass Fire In Lincoln Heights Damages 3 Homes
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)