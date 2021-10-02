Irwindale (CBSLA) – Police Saturday are investigating the death of a man found in a homeless encampment in Irwindale.
Officers from the Irwindale Police Department responded at approximately 8:04 p.m. Friday to a report of a deceased person on the bank of the San Gabriel River near the Lower Azusa Road overpass, said Sgt. Rudy Gatto.
Officers located an adult male in an encampment on the upper portion of the riverbed’s east bank with assistance from the Arcadia Police Department, police said.
According to Gatto, it appeared the man had been deceased for a significant, but still undetermined, length of time.
The cause of death remains under investigation and the name of the deceased is not being released pending his identification and the notification of his next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
The cause of death remains under investigation and the name of the deceased is not being released pending his identification and the notification of his next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or his death is asked to contact Det. Nicolas Lopez from the Irwindale Police Department's Detective Bureau by phone at 626-430-2239 or by email at nlopez@irwindaleca.gov.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.