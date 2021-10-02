LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire that’s spread to at least two structures at 147 N. Avenue 18 in Lincoln Heights.
The fire is reportedly threatening other structures as well.
Two additional LAFD task forces and air operations are responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
