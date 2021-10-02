HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Hundreds of people showed up to union parking lots in Hollywood on Saturday to show support for members of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
Members of IATSE are voting this weekend on whether or not to authorize a strike.
IATSE is mired in a battle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over wages, safety and healthy work environments. The union is expected to share the results from the vote on Monday.
IATSE represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada.
The IATSE has a membership of over 60,000, with about 47,000 estimated to be based in Los Angeles.
The vote for strike authorization needs 75% approval from IATSE members in order to pass, according to the Los Angeles Times.