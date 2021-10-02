LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Family members held a vigil outside of the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville office to demand justice for four young girls, two whom were in wheelchairs, that were struck on June 5 when they were walking on the side of Camp Rock Road, north of Rabbit Springs Road.
Three of the girls were pronounced deceased on the scene by San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel. They were identified as 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas, and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer.
The fourth girl, identified as 14-year-old Natalie Coe, was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center after she was critically injured and left on the side of the road. Coe's family tells CBS 2 Reporter Rick Montanez that she has lost use of her arms and had one of her legs amputated.
CHP is now looking for 18-year-old Santos Alejandro Jimenez-Cruz, who authorities says was behind the wheel of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the four girls were ran over. Jimenez-Cruz faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
“Now the world will know who he is. We hope he turns himself in, makes it a little easier. Answers our questions …. provides closure,” Christine Cordova, one of the victims aunt’s said.
Jimenez-Cruz, along with a passenger, fled the scene immediately on foot, according to a CHP press release, which are still investigating what motivated the driver. Jimenez-Cruz is known to live in both California and Mexico. Investigators tell Montanez they have no confirmed location on the suspect's whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.