By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fire, LAFD, Whittier

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department has dispatched a full 1st Alarm brush fire assignment near 8640 Rush St. between Walnut Grove Ave. and Dead End. Units on the Lincoln Fire have reported a 2 acre brush fire near the Whittier Narrows Golf Course. The Lincoln Fire has burned an estimated 10 acres. 