Los Angeles (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department has dispatched a full 1st Alarm brush fire assignment near 8640 Rush St. between Walnut Grove Ave. and Dead End. Units on the Lincoln Fire have reported a 2 acre brush fire near the Whittier Narrows Golf Course. The Lincoln Fire has burned an estimated 10 acres.
** UPDATE ** #GolfFire is currently standing at 3.5 acres in medium to heavy brush. Progressive hoselays are proceeding. The area around the #GolfFire has natural fire barriers. #LACoFD #GolfFire
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 1, 2021