HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Four-time Grammy-winning Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.
Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio and Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony.
The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, http://www.walkoffame.com.
His star is located in front of the Capitol Records building and marks the 2,703rd star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.
Sanz, who is kicking off a 12-city U.S. tour next week, is a 21-time Latin Grammy winner, including three for album of the year.
