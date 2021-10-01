LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Scarlett Johansson Thursday reached a settlement with Disney in her lawsuit over the controversial release of her Marvel film “Black Widow” on the streaming service Disney+.

In late July, Johansson filed a lawsuit claiming the company breached their contract by releasing the film on Disney+, despite assurances it would debut only in theaters.

She argued her contract had guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters, and that her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office.

However, the film was released concurrently in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service on July 9.

Disney blasted Johansson’s lawsuit, saying it showed “callous disregard” for the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic on theaters, while insisting that Johansson had earned compensation based on revenue from the Disney+ Premier Access fees required to watch the film on the streaming service.

Disney’s response to the suit prompted an explosive statement from then SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who said Disney had resorted to “tired tactics of gender-shaming and bullying. Actors must be compensated for their work according to their contracts.”

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman also said in a statement to THR. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

