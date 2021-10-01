PICO-UNION (CBSLA) – Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were on standby at the scene of a structure fire in the 1300 block of South Harvard Boulevard as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department handled a barricaded suspect reportedly attempting to set the house on fire.
Police were able to take the suspect, who they say may have been under the influence of alcohol, into custody and firefighters transitioned into an offensive fire attack.
LAFD was able to quickly knock the fire down, at around 9:45 p.m., preventing an interior fire starting in the attic of the residence.
Arson investigators from LAFD are looking into the cause of the fire.
No further details were available.