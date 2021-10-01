HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Pacific Airshow kicks off today at the Huntington Beach Pier after taking a year off because of the pandemic.
People gathered at the beach in Orange County to check out Friday's rehearsal for the largest air show in the country.
This year features the US Navy Blue Angels for their 75th anniversary, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the US Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team, along with others.
“It’s really fantastic to be back here at the beach with the Pacific Airshow. There’s a lot of pent up demand by people who missed their aviation experience in 2020, and we’re grateful that we’re able to put on the show again this year,” said Barbara Caruso, a Pacific Airshow spokesperson.
The air show will take place from Friday, October 1st, to Sunday, October 3rd. Tickets are available for a live concert on Friday and Saturday night as part of the Afterburner Music Festival. The air show performers will be back in the air on Saturday and on Sunday. More information can be found on the Pacific Airshow's Official Website.