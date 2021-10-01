Looking for something a bit more stylish than your classic puffer jacket? A cropped or longline quilted coat can highlight personal style and still keep out the cold. Searching for a happy-medium level of warmth? Try a puffer vest instead for a sleeve-free look.

And if you’re looking for a comfortable puffer coat that doesn’t use traditional down stuffing, there are plenty of eco-friendly options available.

From brands and retailers such as Everlane, Nordstrom and ASOS, shop ultra-light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, chic sherpa coats and more. Here are 19 of our favorite puffer jackets for women.

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket

This chic cropped puffer from The North Face features an exclusive ASOS tie-dye design, adhesive patch cuffs, and three (3!) pockets, two external and one internal.

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket, $210

ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket

This intentionally oversized, funnel-neck coat will keep you snug in style.

ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket, $71

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket

This classic lightweight, water-repellent down jacket will keep you reliably warm.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket, $70

ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim

This glamorous, faux-fur trimmed coat is certain to outshine 2021’s first snow day.

ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim, $174

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

With oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist, this jacket will keep you warm in a flattering fashion.

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer, $198

Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest

Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic EcoPlume insulation to keep you cozy.

Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest, $99

Levi’s puffer jacket

This puffer coat from Levi’s is cozy, cute and ready to take on the cold.

Levi’s puffer jacket, $150

ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat

Make a dramatic entrance in from the cold with this stunning faux-leather long puffer coat.

ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat, $93

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat

This jacket has a hood lined with faux shearling and a layered design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look.

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat, $249

Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket

This cool, high-collared jacket will definitely protect you from the cold.

Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket, $71

Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket

Stay snug in style with this floral-printed puffer jacket.

Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket, $51

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer

This puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color.

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer, $95

Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest

Or try something still sleeveless but with a bit of length for a fun and chill-free silhouette.

Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest, $149

Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest

This 80’s-inspired faux-leather vest is certain to liven up any outfit.

Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest, $100

100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket

This puffer coat is filled with water-resistant insulation, which has the warmth of down with less of the waste.

100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket, $103 (regularly $148)

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket

Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style.

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket, $218

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket

Or try this funky sherpa coat with a removable hood.

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket, $188

Sherpa coat

This sherpa trench coat from Gap doesn’t mess around when it comes to your warmth or your style.

Sherpa coat, $103 (regularly $148)