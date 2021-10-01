SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities Friday were seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Sylmar.
Juan Falcon Deharo was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 14400 block of Olive View Drive, near Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deharo is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has with short gray-white hair, brown eyes and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve crew neck shirt, blue jeans and black Puma shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
