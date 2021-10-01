October means Dine LA and Oktoberfest!
HAROLD & BELLE’S
In 1969, Harold Legaux and his wife Belle opened up a taste of New Orleans in the Jefferson neighborhood of LA. For over 50 years, this 3rd generation black-owned business has been serving up delicious Southern cuisine like filé gumbo, Jambalaya fried catfish, po’ boys, and of course, beignets.
For Dine LA week, they are offering lunch and dinner menus with prices starting at $15.
For more information, visit https://haroldandbelles.com/
Harold & Belle’s Restaurant
2920 West Jefferson Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 735-9023
DINE LA
Dine LA Fall 2021 Restaurant Week is going on now through October 15, 2021. The 15-day dining event is dedicated to supporting L.A.’s rebounding restaurant community by encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments and will feature hundreds of restaurants that spotlight the city’s diverse cuisines and eating styles. Dine LA Restaurant Week highlights on-site, al fresco dining, and takeout with unique menu offerings for lunch, and dinner at some of the city’s hottest new tables, most beloved classics and a bounty of new restaurants to discover in every neighborhood. For participating restaurants, visit https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela
TOP 5 OKTOBERFEST RECOMMENDATIONS IN THE SOUTHLAND
Big Bear:
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest takes pride in being the closest thing to the original celebration in Munich, Germany. For over 50 years they’ve been serving up bratwurst, homemade sauerkraut, German beer, and fresh apple strudel! New this year, preferred seating provides guests guaranteed seats for either indoors or outdoors. BigBearEvents.com
Wirtshaus Restaurant:
This modern German restaurant specializes in traditional German cuisine with a bit of California love. They have over 35 German beers plus German and Austrian wines on offer. Enjoy the outoor patio (Biergarten) or some ping pong inside! Kids and dogs welcome. https://www.wirtshausla.com/
Vegan Oktoberfest:
Downtown LA on October 16th, Vegan Oktoberfest is putting a spin on the classic with Bavarian food and drinks thanks to plant-based vendors. Enjoy live German music, unlimited beer samples and costume contest. Must be 21+ to attend. https://veganoktoberfest.com/
Craftoberfest:
Returning to The Greens at the Rose Bowl for the fourth year in a row, CraftoberFest Los Angeles offers fun for the whole family. Open for one day only, guests will enjoy unlimited pours of carefully curated craft beer from the Southern California area on Saturday, October 16th from 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM. https://craftoberfestlosangeles.com/