CORONA (CBSLA) — The city of Corona on Friday night came together to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1, 2017.
Hundreds of people gathered to mark the anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting as a candlelight vigil was held at Remembrance Field.
Many of the people in attendance were at the music festival in 2017, which ended up being the deadliest modern mass shooting in U.S. history. Fifty-eight people were killed at the event, two others died later from chronic injuries and more than 850 people were injured.
Survivor Norma Garcia Felix spoke out at the event about the community survivors have built and how much they care for one another.
“We’re here for each other to make us feel like we’re not crazy because we can’t unsee what we’ve seen, and we can’t change what happened to us. But we’re there for each other, without no words, knowing that we’re gonna stand together,” Felix said.