LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday to find a Lancaster woman who has been missing for a month.
READ MORE: LAUSD Students Can Use Metro For Free Starting Friday, Through June 2023
Ashley Marlynn Dalton, 34, was last seen Aug. 1 in the 44600 block of Valley Central Way in Lancaster. She is known to frequent Lancaster, Palmdale, Victorville, and San Bernardino.READ MORE: Michael Callahan Sentenced To 15 Years To Life For Drunken Crash That Killed CHP Sgt. Steve Licon
Dalton suffers from depression and is bipolar, and her family is concerned for her well-being, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She was described as a 5-foot-5, 120-pound Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say it’s not known what clothing she was last seen wearing.MORE NEWS: Newsom Issues Nation's First COVID Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren
Anyone with information about Dalton or her whereabouts can contact Sgt. D. Welle of LASD’’s homicide missing person unit at (323) 890-5500.