HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Daniel Craig is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.
The ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. Craig's star will be placed next to Roger Moore's star, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.
Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will present the star along with actor Rami Malek, who co-stars in the upcoming “No Time to Die.”
"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!”
Craig has portrayed James Bond in five "007" films. "No Time to Die" will be released on Oct. 8.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on walkoffame.com.