LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Coppertone is recalling five of its sunscreens because benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer, has been detected in these products.
The recall applies to five of Coppertone’s aerosol spray sunscreens, including Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, and a travel size Sport Spray SPF 50. The sunscreens were sold across the U.S. at various retailers.
Coppertone says they identified the presence of benzene in these products. Benzene has been classified as a human carcinogen, and regular and heavy exposure can increase the risk of leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and other life-threatening blood disorders.
Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in the recalled products are not expected to cause adverse health consequences, but Coppertone is recalling twelve lots of spray products out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers with these products should stop using them immediately and dispose of them appropriately. To get a refund, visit http://www.sunscreenrecall2021.com.