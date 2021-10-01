SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A child and a 30-year-old woman were transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a protracted standoff occurred with a suspect inside a residence in the 200 block of West 52nd Street who was armed with a knife and refusing to come out.
The circumstances around the shooting are currently unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.