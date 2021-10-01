LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people are wanted in connection with a shooting in Playa Vista that was caught on video.
According to the LAPD, a man had parked his car the morning of Sept. 21 on Shared Drive, east of South Center Campus Drive when a couple parked a few feet away. The man got out and approached the first in an apparent confrontation.
The woman got out of the second car with a bag, out of which her companion retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired several rounds, LAPD officials said. Security video shows the first man, who had been sitting in his car, reversing to get away and crashing into a wall before driving away.
The gunman and the woman returned to their car and gave chase, but he circled the area and was stopped by patrol officers, police said.
The man was not injured in the shooting or the car crash. The shooting happened in an industrial park that’s home to a number of tech and media companies, including Google, YouTube, Fox Sports, Core Digital Media, and WeWork.
The gunman was described as a 25- to 35-year-old Black man, about 5-foot-11, 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a white or gray T-shirt, black track pants and black shoes. His companion was described as a 20-year-old Black woman, about 5-foot-8 with a thin build, wearing a red shirt, light-colored pants, and black fuzzy footwear. Their vehicle was described only as a 2015-2021 black 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting, or the people involved can contact LAPD Pacific Area Officer Jurado at (310) 482-6369.