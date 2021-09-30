RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — There was a more visible police presence at Etiwanda High School Thursday, even though social media threats made against the school were deemed not credible.
A number of Etiwanda High School students and parents brought the threats to the attention of school officials Wednesday night. Authorities say a group of Etiwanda High students had been part of an online chat group, during which time an unknown male threatened to harm students the following day at school.
The statements that were made did not reference Etiwanda, according to school officials, who nonetheless called police to investigate the perceived threats. Detectives and district officials worked throughout the night and ultimately determined the threats were not credible.
School officials say any statements made online that are perceived to be a threat will be thoroughly investigated, and the person who posts such statements will be disciplined and prosecuted.
"These actions create a significant disturbance on a school campus and will not be tolerated," Chaffey Joint Union High School Superintendent Mathew Holton said in a statement.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says they are working to identify the person who made the threatening statements. Anyone with information can call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.