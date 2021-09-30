LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to catch a man who has been groping women in Long Beach.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Snoop Dogg To Perform At 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
At least eight incidents of sexual battery have been reported in a two-square-mile area of Long Beach since May of this year, according to police. The area where the attacks occurred were between Alamitos Avenue and Redondo Avenue, up to Anaheim Avenue to the north, and Ocean Boulevard to the south.
In that first incident, a man approached a woman from behind and “sexually battered her.” Police did not specify how the man touched her. Since that first report, detectives have connected seven other incidents with similar circumstances, police said.READ MORE: Metro To Activate Traffic Cameras Along Future Crenshaw/LAX Line
Each incident involved a woman alone during daylight hours. In several instances, she was jogging, at which time the suspect would also appear to be jogging before attacking the woman as he passed her. In one report, the suspect was riding an electric scooter.
The most recent occurrence happened Sept. 24 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Redondo Avenue and 4th Street.
The man was described a Black man with a light complexion, between 30 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot, with a thin athletic build. He had a neck tattoo of a pinkish/red lip, and typically wore all black, including his face covering, adjustable hat, jogging pants, and running shoes. He was described as wearing long-sleeve shirts of various colors and possibly driving a silver sedan near each incident.MORE NEWS: Newsom Signs Bill Paving Way To Return Bruce’s Beach Seized From Black Family
Anyone who may have also been attacked in the same manner or has information can contact Long Beach police dispatch at (562) 435-6711.