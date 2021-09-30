EL SERENO (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a massive structure fire in a one-story commercial building at 4900 E. Alhambra Ave. in the El Sereno area.
Both LAFD and LA County Fire Department are battling the so called Alhambra Fire in "defensive operations," according to a tweet by LAFD.
No evacuation orders have been given and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
