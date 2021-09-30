LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After nearly a decade of planning and construction, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on the Miracle Mile, with an estimated cost of $482 million, is finally opening to the public Thursday.

The 300,000 square-foot museum located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue endured an array of planning pitfalls that typically face large-scale projects with big budgets. Project costs ballooned. Fundraising efforts struggled amid economic doldrums. Planners got cold feet. Architects changed.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic that further delayed the project’s timeline and opening date, which was originally envisioned to occur four years ago.

The Academy, however, persisted. And its visionary complex has come to fruition, highlighted by an eye-catching glass-and-concrete sphere, affectionately dubbed the “Death Star,” designed by architect Renzo Piano. The museum spans two buildings, based largely in the restored May Co. building. The museum features 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, two theaters, an educational studio, a restaurant and other amenities.

The inside, however, is even more dramatic, enveloping visitors in an homage to the art of cinema, the people and technology that who brought the industry to life and impact it has had on society as a whole.

For its opening night Thursday, the museum will also present a screening of “The Wizard of Oz,” with live musical accompaniment by the American Youth Symphony, conducted by Oscar-nominated David Newman.

Tickets for the museum can be purchased at academymuseum.org and the through the Academy’s mobile phone app.

General admission tickets to the museum will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors aged 62 and up, and $15 for students. Access to “The Oscars Experience,” an interactive simulation enabling visitors to feel as if they’re walking on stage at the Dolby Theatre to accept an Oscar, costs an additional $15.

Admission for visitors aged 17 and younger, and for California residents with an EBT card, is free.

Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

