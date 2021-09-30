CARSON (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling an enormous fire that started in a pallet yard in Carson and quickly spread to adjacent industrial buildings.
The fire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. at 16325 S. Avalon Blvd. More than 75 firefighters are on the scene, battling the blaze.
The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed 12 personnel and one battalion chief to assist Los Angeles County Fire Department units.
Large stacks of cardboard packed together densely were seen burning from Sky 9, with several flaming sheets flying up and sparking fires elsewhere on the property. Gusty winds appeared to be whipping up the flames and black smoke.
Inspector John Matheny of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the business is some sort of distribution center, and is storing a large amount of combustible material.
Flames also appear to have been sparked dangerously close to electrical lines and a transformer at an adjacent property.
Businesses near the fire were evacuated, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
At least one truck trailer was reported to have been destroyed by the fire, and several others were seen burning.
Traffic has been heavily impacted at Alondra and Avalon, and drivers should avoid the area, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Carson station officials said.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.