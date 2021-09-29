LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A school safety officer who opened fire on a car outside Millikan High School in Long Beach, critically wounding a young woman, has been placed on leave.

The officer, who was not identified, was captured on a student’s cell phone video firing into a gray car as it sped away, its tires screeching, in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, outside the school on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified officer had apparently just tried to break up a fight between two young women near the campus. One of the women, an 18-year-old who is not a student, got into the car and the driver took off. The officer was seen drawing his weapon and firing at the car on video captured by student Aidan Altobello.

“I just saw two girls fighting, and one got in the car, and that’s when they scurried off and the dude shot at them,” he said.

One of the shots left a hole in the rear passenger seat window. The woman was struck by the gunfire and is now listed in critical condition.

The Long Beach Unified School District is investigating the officer’s conduct. In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Jill Baker said in part, “Our school safety officers are hired to protect the physical safety of our staff and students on and around campuses. They are highly trained and held accountable to the established standards in their profession. Those standards will be used to assess the incident that occurred yesterday.”

No arrests have been made.

The district employs 11 school safety officers who undergo the same training at academies as police office officers.