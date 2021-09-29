SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man wanted for multiple armed robberies was shot and killed by police in Santa Ana late Tuesday night following a pursuit in a stolen car and a standoff that lasted four hours.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. when Anaheim police spotted the suspect driving a stolen car in Santa Ana.

According to Anaheim police, a chase ensued with the assistance of a police chopper, but officers were forced to pull back due to the suspect’s dangerous driving.

However, a little while later, the suspect’s car was spotted disabled in a construction area at Santa Ana Boulevard and Bristol Street, with the suspect holed up inside.

Santa Ana and Anaheim police SWAT teams responded with crisis negotiators and spent four hours unsuccessfully trying to convince the suspect to surrender, police said.

When that failed, a little before 10 p.m., SWAT teams deployed tear gas to force the suspect out of the car, police said.

Just after he exited the car, Anaheim officers opened fire on him. He died at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Police did not disclose what prompted officers to fire on him, or whether he was armed or returned fire.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Ana police and the Anaheim police Major Incident Review Team, the Anaheim Police Review Board, Anaheim police Internal Affairs and the Anaheim Office of Independent Review are all investigating.