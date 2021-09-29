NORWALK (CBSLA) – One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in the Norwalk area.
The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. on the eastbound 105 at the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.
The four right lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway, as well as the freeway’s eastbound Bellflower Boulevard on-ramp, were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the collision.