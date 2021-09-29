LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The stars were out on the red carpet Tuesday night, but it wasn’t for a movie premiere – it was for the opening of a new cancer clinic.
The Ellison Institute celebrated its grand opening Tuesday night with a star-studded, red carpet event in the West LA area.
Stars like Mila Kunis, her husband Ashton Kutcher, movie producer Judd Apatow, and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti were on hand to celebrate the Ellison Institute’s move from the campus of USC to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Sawtelle. Dr. David Agus, CBS News’ medical contributor, is the founding director and chief executive of the institute.
"This is the only city where this could be done," Agus said. "The intersection of art, and engineering, and math, and cancer, and biology, all together. This is what LA really thrives at, is multi-disciplinary, bringing things together."
Kunis serves on the institute’s board, while Kutcher and Apatow are active supporters of the facility.
The five-story facility is now home to cancer clinic research laboratories, a health policy think tank and community outreach program. The Ellison Institute aims to foster collaboration and connectivity between patients, researchers, and doctors.
The event required attendees to show proof of vaccination.