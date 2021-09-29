LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” Lori Loughlin is making her return to Hollywood in her first role since the college admissions cheating scandal broke.
Loughlin is set to guest star on season two of "When Hope Calls," a spinoff of Hallmark Channel's "When Calls The Heart."
The 57-year-old will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton from the original series.
Loughlin has been out of prison since December after serving almost two months.
She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying bribes to get their daughters into USC.