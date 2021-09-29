LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Former Olympic gold medalist and University of Southern California swimmer Klete Keller plead guilty to a felony charge for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Keller, who was charged for storming the U.S. capitol and faces 21 to 27 months in prison, admitted to obstructing an official proceeding, and has agreed to cooperate with authorities.READ MORE: Ohtani’s Legs Help Angels Past Rangers, Who Lose 100th Game
Keller’s plea agreement came after prosecutors dismissed six other criminal charges brought against him. He was charged after a video showed him during the insurrection wearing a Team USA jacket.READ MORE: Project Roomkey Fell Short Of Expectations In LA County, Experts Say
Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist also admitted he threw away the Team USA jacket he wore on Jan. 6, as well as destroying his phone and memory card containing photos and videos he took inside the Capitol.MORE NEWS: Offensive Poster Seen On Social Media Under Investigation By Administrators At Yorba Linda High School
Keller, 39, grew up in Arizona before attending USC where he recorded three individual NCAA titles. He competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.