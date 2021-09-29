LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Día de los Muertos celebration will return to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery next month.
The celebration, which will both take place Oct. 30, will feature over 100 altars created by community members in remembrance of their ancestors and loved ones.
There will also be live music, food and original artwork.
This years theme is “The Return of Quetzalcoatl.” Quetzalcoatl, the feathered serpent, is an ancient God for the Mayans and Aztecs.
There will be two separate ticketed events, one during the day, that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a second in the evening which runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.
For ticket information, click here.