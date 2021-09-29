Los Angeles (CBSLA) – With just a few games left in the regular season, LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez sat down with Jim Hill to talk about his Hispanic Heritage, overcoming a battle with depression and whether or not he sees himself representing Mexico in a fourth World Cup.

Chicharito, who transferred to the Galaxy from Sevilla in 2020, got off to an excellent start in the 2021 season scoring 10 goals in 10 games before suffering a calf injury on June 23.

“The injury was a really long one. We need to be precautious after the small setback that we experienced. I was having a good rhythm, the team too,” said Chicharito. “We need to get our momentum back like I always said, now have no excuses.”

In April of 2020, Chicharito lost his grandfather, Tomas Balcazar, who passed away at the age of 88. Balcazar was a former professional soccer player who played for Guadalajara and like his grandson, represented the Mexican national team.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I think life is like a perspective game,” said Chicharito. “If you always say, why all those things are happening to me instead of like, for what? I think that’s a decision I need to get.”

Chicharito was unable to travel to Guadalajara to be with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic causing him to fall into a bout of depression.

“It’s a process. When you get that you will never get to be 100 percent good 24/7 365 days a year,” said Chicharito. “When you realize that it’s not about how good I am, it’s realizing that whatever happens you can be connected to yourself and then experience things because no one is going to be happy when you lose someone.”

Despite being Mexico’s all-time top goal scorer with 52 goals, Chicharito was left off the national team this summer. After scoring his 52nd international goal in a September 2019 friendly, Chicharito hasn’t been called back up to the team since.

“The only way you can be an option is by doing the job. I’m trying to do the best as you can and then you never know,” said Chicharito. “I’m just gonna do my best and then if things happen, I’m going to be so happy… But if they don’t happen, it’s going to be because of a reason and I’m still going to be fine enjoying my life.”

Chicharito made his return to the soccer pitch on September 11 and has started in three of the four games he’s played in since returning, including a goal in his second match back against the Colorado Rapids. The Galaxy is currently in 5th place in the Western Conference with 38 points and only 8 games remaining in the regular season.