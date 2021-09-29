LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued an urgent healthy advisory to pregnant women, urging them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to the CDC, only 30% of pregnant women have been vaccinated, and among Black pregnant women, the number drops to 15%.
The federal agency insists that data shows that the COVID-19 vaccinations are safe for both mother and baby, and can prevent illness and death.
"We know that pregnant women are at increased risk of severe disease, of hospitalization and ventilation, and they're also at increased risk for adverse events to their baby," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
An estimated 70 million people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have yet to receive one shot.