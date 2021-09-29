LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years.

Judge Penny concurred with the attorney for Britney Spears, calling the current conservatorship arrangement “untenable,” and adding, “It reflects a toxic environment, which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

An accountant, John Zabel, was appointed to fill the role pending a hearing on whether Jamie Spears will be permanently ousted from the post. Jodi Montgomery, who the court appointed to oversee the singer’s personal matters, will remain in place.

The Judge’s decision followed impassioned pleas from Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who accused the singer’s father of widespread malfeasance in overseeing the pop star’s financial affairs. He punctuated his arguments with allegations raised in a story published this week by The New York Times, including accusations that the singer’s phone calls were being monitored and a recording device was placed in her bedroom.

Spears’ attorney made it clear that it was important to his client to remove “toxic and cruel Jamie out of Britney’s life.”

The attorney for Jamie Spears attempted to appeal the suspension order, though the judge said the order could not be appealed.

RELATED: Dramatic LA Hearing Set Wednesday In Britney Spears’ Tumultuous Conservatorship Case

Spears herself was not present at Wednesday’s hearing, but during an emotional court appearance earlier this year, the singer accused her father and others involved in the conservatorship of abusive and restrictive behavior that included limiting her movements and forcing her into unwanted therapy sessions and giving her unneeded medications.

Jamie Spears’ attorney has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by the singer’s father, and she disputed the allegations raised in The New York Times article.

This is the first hearing in the case since the singer’s own father came out in favor of ending the court oversight of his daughter earlier this month.

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, Britney’s attorney, spoke to the assembled crowd and press.

“Today is a great day. It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it’s a great day for justice. There’s definitely something to celebrate, but it’s also a solemn day. Britney Spears has been faced with a decade long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father,” Rosengart said.

Another hearing, set for Nov. 12, will be held to consider terminating the conservatorship altogether.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)