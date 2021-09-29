LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he is cancer-free.
The musician tweeted, “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer-free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”
He continued, "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
In June, Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis saying, "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer."
He continued to share his medical updates with fans on his social media accounts.