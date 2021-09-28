ORANGE (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a Chapman University student near her dorm in the city of Orange last week.

The attack occurred at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Walnut Avenue and Grand Street, according to the Orange Police Department.

The suspect attacked the student while wearing a skeleton-style mask or gator and black clothing, police said.

The victim was standing in a courtyard of Henley Hall making a phone call when the suspect jumped out of the bushes and attacked her, according to a bulletin that went out to the university community.

The victim described the incident to CBSLA Monday.

“He punches me in the face, I hit the trash can behind me, like a concrete trash can, he’s just like beating me up,” she said. “I don’t know if I hit him off, or like pushed him off, or I don’t know if he heard people coming. Sometime he got off and I chased him back up the stairs, cursing him out. By the time I had got up there people had heard it.”

Police investigators released surveillance video showing the suspect after he removed his mask and sweatshirt. He was last seen walking south on Glassell Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at 714-744-7521.