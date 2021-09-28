COMPTON (CBSLA) – A school bus was involved in a multivehicle collision in Compton Tuesday morning which left two people hurt.
The crash involving the school bus and two other vehicles occurred at Avalon Boulevard and 132nd Street at 6:15 a.m.
It's unclear if any students were aboard the bus.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers were on scene.
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, the fire department said. None of the patients were from the bus.