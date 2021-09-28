LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was elected Tuesday as the Los Angeles City Council’s president pro tempore after Councilman Joe Buscaino stepped down to enter the 2022 mayoral race.

O’Farrell will assume the position on Friday.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence, it’s a great honor,” O’Farrell said. “We’ve done great things, colleagues, and I will acknowledge that there are differences of opinion and approaches on this council, but I will also commit to anyone … I am committed to being a resource for any and all without judgment. That’s my philosophy on public service and constituent service, that will be my philosophy as your president pro tem.”

Last week, Buscaino announced he will step down as president pro tem as he runs for mayor.

“As is the long-held tradition of giving up council leadership when running for another office, today I will be stepping down from my ceremonial position of Council President Pro Tem and will be supporting my good friend Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to replace me,” Buscaino said in a statement.

The longtime councilman announced his run for mayor on March 15.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022 and is expected to leave office early pending the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of his appointment as ambassador to India.

The primary for the election is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The top two finishers will square off in the election on Nov. 8.

