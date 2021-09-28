LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” The Michelin Guide honored nine Southland restaurants with its star designation Tuesday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the state, 27 restaurants received new stars including eight in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County.
Santa Monica’s new eatery Melisse received two Michelin stars while Hayato in downtown Los Angeles went from one star to two.
The following restaurants landed on the Michelin Guide list with one star:
- Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills;
- Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa;
- Morihiro in Los Angeles;
- Pasjoli in Santa Monica;
- Pasta/Bar in Encino;
- Phenakite in Los Angeles; and
- Sushi I-NABA in Manhattan Beach.
“As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress Michelin Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement.
“We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level.”MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To Kolb Middle School In Rialto
