Los Angeles (CBSLA) – The LA County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to preserve some eviction protections, keeping the moratorium on commercial evictions and extending protections against tenant harassment and retaliation to give tenants, a defense against unjust evictions.

“I want us to be flexible. I want us to always take into account what’s happening with the pandemic,” said LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Thomas Harrison is a renter who switched careers to day-trading to make ends meet after he was unable to find work during the pandemic. It caused him to get behind on his rent payments.

“I have a constant feed of applications that I make for me to go out and work,” said Harrison.

The board’s vote comes two days before the end of a state moratorium on evictions.

Some board members argue that it is time to re-evaluate eviction protections â€“ because landlords are suffering too.

“We are incredibly disappointed,” said Fred Sutton, a member of the California Apartment Association. He believes that the move does not address issues like nuisance behavior.

“They are also allowing a rent freeze to continue in unincorporated territories, regardless of someone’s ever been impacted by COVID,” said Sutton.

The Board of Supervisors did extend some protections for landlords who want to move back into homes, they previously rented out. The extensions will be in effect until the end of January.

“I want to see us double down a little bit in our outreach to landlords,” said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The board was asked to come back in 30 days with data on how to eventually phase out eviction protections.