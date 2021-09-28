LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a large fire which broke out at a commercial building in Boyle Heights late Monday night and continued to burn for hours well into Tuesday morning.
The greater-alarm blaze in the 1600 block of East 1st Street broke out before 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.READ MORE: Student Fights Off Suspect In Violent Overnight Attack Near Chapman University Dorm: 'I Chased Him Back Up The Stairs, Cursing Him Out'
Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the one-story 50-foot by 100-foot building.
Firefighters battled the fire for hours, with flames burning in deep pockets of the building that crews could not reach, LAFD reports.READ MORE: Family Of Man Killed In DUI Crash Outraged Driver Spent Only One Week In Jail
The blaze caused portions of the building to collapse, and due to unsafe conditions, firefighters were forced to take a more defensive position.
There was no word of any injuries. The fire was still burning as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Pasadena Considers Technology To Help Law Enforcement Detect Gunshots
LAFD arson investigators were on scene working to determine a cause.